Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Keesler Air Force Base: the city within a city for active duty and veterans

By Mike Lacy
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - While there are a lot of and missions at Keesler Air Force Base, there are also a lot of amenities.

So much so, that Keesler could be considered, in many ways, a city inside a city.

The business of keeping America safe requires a little downtime ... and making day-to-day living as efficient as possible. Just like a city.

MSgt. Aaron Kirby takes full advantage.

“Used the gas station after I was done with my PT, go get coffee and breakfast,” he said. “I used the showers at the gym after I was done. We go to the marina and fish pretty much once a week, rent boats and take family and friends out. ... We use everything here.”

He and MSgt. Pete Lacasse like relaxing by slamming a few golf balls at the Bay Breeze Event Center.

He said the city-like offerings are important.

“Especially since a large part of the Keesler population is students in training,” Lacasse said. “They don’t always have the time to go around off base to take care of everything that they need to do. So, it’s definitely a positive to have everything you need here.”

Lt. Col. Katherine Kuc, commander of the 81st Force Support Squadron, knows the benefits of having the services that a normal city would have.

“I am one of the many families that live here on the installation,” she said. “So, really, we have everything we need to include a commissary, which is like a grocery store, an Exchange, which is kind of like a Walmart. We really do have everything we need to live, work and play.”

And there’s even more.

“There’s a number of things that make up a city,” Kuc said. “Sure, you have the infrastructure. You have the support that’s provided. But you also have the community feel too. When we have events here, that’s our goal to bring folks together. So, we foster that community, so people feel at home. So, they can really be resilient, and we can get after the mission.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Mount Olive man sentenced to 25 years in federal court Thursday
Mount Olive man sentenced to 25 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
Photos L to R: Justin D. Williams, 20, and Jordan J. Willis, 19.
Bond set for 2 suspects charged in West 5th Street shooting investigation in Hattiesburg
Destiny Kiara Nowell, 21 (L) Joseph Lawrence Johnson, 19 (R)
Couple charged with abuse after children transported to UMMC with bruises, marks
Malik Moore became the 4th suspect arrested in connection with the shooting West 5th Street in...
Another suspect charged with murder in West 5th Street shooting

Latest News

Both were held in Veterans Memorial Park.
USM Air Force ROTC holds candlelight vigil, reading of the names
USM Air Force ROTC carrying on Veterans Day tradition
USM Air Force ROTC continues Veterans Day tradition
Lamar County Schools police say they confiscate nearly 100 vapes a week.
CDC reports more than 3 million youths using tobacco products
Report: Millions of kids using tobacco
Report: Millions of kids using tobacco
JROTC presents baskets to veterans
Jefferson Davis Co. JROTC gives back to state veterans in Collins