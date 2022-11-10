Ground penetrating radar presentation sinks in with JC students

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A new technology was shown to horticulture and forestry students Thursday at Jones College.

The technology can peer down to tree roots and map them out, allowing the user to create data about the tree.

Fulgham Tree Preservation President David Fulgham said his company particularly wanted to show the technology to Jones.

“These trees are at risk from construction, their roots were damaged, and that’s going to affect their ability to take up water, and basically make it through the stressful times in the summer.” Fulgham said.

Students gathered around Thursday to see the technology in action.

“To be able to see the roots, manage them, cut them, whatever we need to do, while also keeping those good, healthy trees alive, is beneficial to the ecosystem.” JC Forestry student Kennedy Brooks says.

Fulgham has been using the technology across Alabama and Mississippi since May.

