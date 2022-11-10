East Marion High School teacher and coach wins Golden Apple Award

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday morning, inside the gym at East Marion High School, you could feel the excitement in the air.

The school filled the gym with students and faculty who love Golden Apple Award Winner Coach, Health and Math Teacher, Mandell Echols. They all anxiously waited to give him a pep rally-style congratulations.

When Echols walked in he quickly realized he was the center of attention as the crowd cheered, and he was led to the center of the court.

After he was told he won the award, Echols wasn’t at a loss for words. When asked why he goes the extra mile for his school he had a joke ready for the crowd.

“Because my contract says I’m a teacher and at the end, it says where needed. So, where needed means whatever they ask me to do,” Echols said.

Jokes aside, Echols said he feels like every child at the school needs someone to rely on.

“I feel like every child here needs someone to look up to and give them that push. Some of the students may not have that male figure at home, so I want to be that male figure. Every student that I teach is just like my kid,” Echols said.

Echols left the crowd with words of school pride.

“We are East Marion Eagles and keep soaring,” Echols said.

