Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Couple charged with abuse after children transported to UMMC with bruises, marks

Destiny Kiara Nowell, 21 (L) Joseph Lawrence Johnson, 19 (R)
Destiny Kiara Nowell, 21 (L) Joseph Lawrence Johnson, 19 (R)(McComb Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A man and woman are behind bars after two children were transported to the hospital with bruises and marks on their bodies.

The McComb Police Department says Joseph Lawrence Johnson, 19, of Centerville is behind bars charged with the following:

  • 2 counts of felonious infliction of physical or injury upon a vulnerable person
  • 2 counts of gratification of lust against a vulnerable person
  • 1 count of rape

Destiny Kiara Nowell, 21, of McComb is charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency or neglect of a child, police say.

Investigators first learned of the case after being dispatched to McComb’s Southwest Medical Center’s Emergency Room.

Once they arrived, medical staff told officers two underage children, male and female, had “bruising and marks on [a] variety [of] parts of their bodies.”

The children were immediately transported to UMMC in Jackson.

Johnson was issued a $1 million bond and Nowell was given a $200,000 bond.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident was reported at an apartment complex on Shears Road Wednesday afternoon.
Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Wednesday afternoon shooting
Identity released of man whose dismembered body was found behind abandoned Jackson home
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
Lamar Co. citizens vote for alcohol sales referendum
Geronimo Warner
‘Unimaginably heartbreaking’: former JSU basketball player passes away
Pamela Crawley West charged with aggravated arson
Affidavit: Woman sets house on fire over hamburger dispute, leaves 7 people inside

Latest News

Photos L to R: Justin D. Williams, 20, and Jordan J. Willis, 19.
Bond set for 2 suspects charged in West 5th Steet shooting investigation in Hattiesburg
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy arrested 39-year-old Alex Urbano on Wednesday,...
Perry County traffic stop leads to drug seizure and arrest
Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits expects the biggest impact of the newly-passed referendum...
Alcoholic beverages to be available across Lamar Co.
USM, Copiah-Lincoln CC create partnership
USM, Co-Lin CC create honors partnership