City of Hattiesburg to begin annual fire hydrant testing Nov. 15

The City says testing will not be done on Nov. 23-25 due to the Thanksgiving holidays and...
The City says testing will not be done on Nov. 23-25 due to the Thanksgiving holidays and family gatherings.
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Starting Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Hattiesburg Fire Department will begin its annual testing program on all fire hydrants in the city, in line with requirements by the Mississippi State Rating Bureau.

According to the City’s Chief Communication Officer Samantha McCain, the process is a standard procedure to assess the pressure and flow of every hydrant located in the city limits of Hattiesburg and helps meet the state’s standards for fire protection.

Each station and crew will be assigned hydrants in blocks of the City. Fire officials believe the process will take at least three whole weeks but a fourth has been scheduled for any weather or operational days.

The City says testing will not be done on Nov. 23-25 due to the Thanksgiving holidays and family gatherings.

“This annual testing program helps us maintain the department’s Class 3 fire rating,” said HFD Chief Sherrocko Stewart. “The routine is one our crews are familiar with, and we work closely with the Water and Sewer Department to maintain the integrity of the water lines and fire hydrants.”

Residents in the testing areas may encounter blocked roads or traffic, as well as low water pressure or discolored water, which are typical side effects of hydrants being flushed during testing, according to the City. Residents who experience loss of service or a long period of time of pressure or discolored water should (601) 545-4500.

The schedule may be adjusted due to call volume and weather, but a notice to the public will be arranged.

A list of frequently asked questions and a weekly schedule of test sites (updated each Friday) are below, and the information will also be available on both the City and HFD’s Facebook pages:

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why is my water pressure low?

A: Your water pressure may be low due to the flushing of fire hydrants, which lowers the water pressure in the area that is being tested. This issue will be resolved once flushing is completed.

Q: Why is my water discolored?

A: Water discoloration or turbid water is caused by the stirring of sedimentation in the water main when hydrants are flushed.

Q: What should I do if my residence has discolored water?

A: Run faucets within your home for a few minutes or until the water becomes clear.

Q: If water is discolored, is it safe for consumption?

A: Yes. The discoloration is caused by harmless mineral deposits that settle in the after main and are stored during the flushing activity.

Q: Is it OK to wash laundry when water is discolored?

A No. Please run all water inside the home for approximately 15 minutes or until the water clears. You should check water clarity by capturing a sample from the washing machine in a clear glass or container. If water is cloudy or discolored, please do not wash the laundry. If your clothes become discolored due to cloudy water, do not put them in the drier. First, run a cycle of water through your machine and rewash discolored clothes.

