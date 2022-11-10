Bond set for 2 suspects charged in West 5th Steet shooting investigation in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The bond has been set for two suspects charged in connection to the Wednesday, Nov. 2, shooting that occurred on West 5th Street.

Jordan Willis, 19, of Hattiesburg, recently had his charges updated. In addition to one count of tampering with physical evidence, he was also charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Willis had his bond set at $50,000 for tampering with physical evidence, $100,000 for each count of accessory after the fact of murder and $75,000 for each count of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault.

The total of Willis’ bond equals approximately $475,000.

Willis is currently booked at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

On Friday, Nov. 4, the Hattiesburg Police Department announced that 20-year-old Justin Williams, of Hattiesburg, was charged with 1st-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in connection to the case.

According to the sheriff’s office, Williams had his bond set at $250,000 for aggravated assault, $750,000 for murder and $50,000 for tampering with physical evidence.

The total of Williams’ bond equals approximately $1,050,000.

Williams is currently booked at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, a 16-year-old, from Hattiesburg, was taken into custody. he was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting investigation.

The teen was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. Information about his case is being withheld due to his age.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

