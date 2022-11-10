Win Stuff
Beaverdam Water Association issues system-wide boil water notice

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice has been issued for the entire Beaverdam Water Association.

According to the association, the notice is due to electrical issues. 

The notice will affect approximately 600 households.

The association said the notice will be in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

