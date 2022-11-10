Beaverdam Water Association issues system-wide boil water notice

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice has been issued for the entire Beaverdam Water Association.

According to the association, the notice is due to electrical issues.

The notice will affect approximately 600 households.

The association said the notice will be in effect until further notice.

