Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Bay Springs running back Ty Jones named Class 1A ‘Mr. Football’

Bay Springs running back Ty Jones was named Class 1A's "Mr. Football" Thursday.
Bay Springs running back Ty Jones was named Class 1A's "Mr. Football" Thursday.(Mississippi High School Activities Association)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Ty Jones, a two-way senior football standout at Bay Springs High School, found himself listed Thursday among Mississippi’s most elite.

Jones, who has rushed for more than 1,300 yards for the defending state champion Bulldogs so far this season, was one of six players from the state’s public high school ranks named “Mr. Football” for 2022.

Jones became the first Pine Belt player to represent Class 1A since former Lumberton High School quarterback/running back/return man Robert Henry was the classification’s “Mr. Football” for 2019 and 2020.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Jones, a running back and linebacker who is committed to Mississippi State University, has helped Bay Springs (10-1) back to the Class 1A playoffs.

Also recognized Thursday were Picayune High School senior running back Dante Dowdell (Class 5A) and Raleigh High School senior running back/linebacker Suntarine Perkins.

Mississippi’s “Mr. Football” award were selected in each of the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s six classifications and in conjunction with the Mississippi Association of Coaches.

The winners were selected by a committee of high school coaches and members of the media state-wide.

In order of classification, the 2022 Mississippi Mr. Football award winners follow:

  • Class 1A: Ty Jones – running back/linebacker; Bay Springs HS; senior
  • Class 2A: Austin Goss – quarterback; Scott Central HS; senior
  • Class 3A: Suntarine Perkins – running back/linebacker; Raleigh HS; senior
  • Class 4A: Isaac Smith – running back/defensive back; Itawamba HS;, senior
  • Class 5A: Dante Dowdell – running back; Picayune HS; senior
  • Class 6A: Bray Hubbard – quarterback; Ocean Springs HS;, senior.

Hubbard was selected in Class 6A for a second consecutive season.

More information about awards presentations will be shared in advance of the 2022 Blue Shield Blue Cross of Mississippi Gridiron Classic MHSAA Football State Championships.

The six games will be played over a two-day period, Dec. 2-3, at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident was reported at an apartment complex on Shears Road Wednesday afternoon.
Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Wednesday afternoon shooting
Identity released of man whose dismembered body was found behind abandoned Jackson home
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
Geronimo Warner
‘Unimaginably heartbreaking’: former JSU basketball player passes away
Lamar Co. citizens vote for alcohol sales referendum
Michael Pollock Jr., 22.
UPDATE: Suspect in Tuesday Laurel shooting caught

Latest News

JC Students
Ground penetrating radar presentation sinks in with JC students
A boil water notice has been issued.
Beaverdam Water Association issues system-wide boil water notice
Destiny Kiara Nowell, 21 (L) Joseph Lawrence Johnson, 19 (R)
Couple charged with abuse after children transported to UMMC with bruises, marks
Photos L to R: Justin D. Williams, 20, and Jordan J. Willis, 19.
Bond set for 2 suspects charged in West 5th Street shooting investigation in Hattiesburg