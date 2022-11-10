Alcoholic beverages to be available across Lamar Co.

Win Stuff
Alcoholic beverages to be available across Lamar County soon
By Tia McKenzie and WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:56 AM CST
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Beer, light wine and light spirits are expected to soon be available across Lamar County.

Voters Tuesday passed a referendum that would allow the sale of alcohol county-wide.

County leaders say once the election is certified, the Lamar County Board of Supervisors will to have to declare officially that referendum has passed and then certify the declaration.

That could take place as early as the supervisors’ Dec. 5 meeting.

Then, once the state gives the green light, licenses can be issued.

County Administrator Jody Waits said the biggest impact likely will be felt in the county’s cities of Lumberton, Purvis and Sumrall.

Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
USM, Co-Lin CC create honors partnership
Alcoholic beverages to be available across Lamar County soon
USM, Copiah Lincoln CC create partnership for honor students
Lamar County seeking suspects in drive-by shooting