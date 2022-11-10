11/10 Ryan’s “Coolest” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Today will be the coolest morning we’ll enjoy for the rest of the work-week, but it’ll be the significantly warmer than any morning ahead for next week. That’s what happens when strong fronts move through and we’ll see a few of those in the coming days. The first will arrive early Saturday morning before sunrise, so expect warming until then, going from ~77 today to ~80 Friday. Saturday afternoon’s high will be nearly 20 degrees cooler though, thanks to the dramatically drier air behind the front. That means highs fall to nearly 60 across the area Saturday, but will fall a few degrees further by the start of next week.

That’s where we’ll stay for the rest of the forecast period too! All week long we’ll linger between the upper 50s and low 60s, fluctuating a bit as a few low pressure systems are dragged through. We’ll see the first of these Monday night, bringing some overnight showers and morning activity for Tuesday, with the second moving in late Wednesday into Thursday. Neither of these look likely to bring any severe weather, but we will see varying periods of rain, with Thursday looking the wettest. As we head towards next weekend though you can expect clearing skies and more sun, but we’ll still be in the low 60s at the warmest.

