USPS to hold Pine Belt job fair in Hattiesburg, Nov. 17

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is currently hiring both full-time and part-time jobs for locations around the Pine Belt.

“The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us Deliver For America,” reads an announcement from the USPS. “We are committed to our workforce -- beginning with providing great opportunities for new employees, then continuing to provide advancement and career development.”

Current openings include the following:

Rural Carrier Associate $19.50/hr On-call, part-time Responsible for delivering and collecting mail when regular carriers have scheduled days off or vacation days. Sells stamps, supplies and money orders. Must have a valid state driver’s license and a safe driving record. A personal vehicle may be required.

City Carrier Associate $18.92/hr Temporary appointment (max. 360 days), Full-time Subsequent appointments after a five-day break in service are subject to business needs and may lead to a career position. Delivers and collects mail on foot or by vehicle under varying road and weather conditions. Maintains professional and effective public relations with customers and others, requiring a general familiarity with postal laws, regulations, products and procedures. May be required to work any day of the week, including weekends and holidays. Must have a valid state driver’s license, demonstrate a safe driving record and have at least two years of unsupervised experience driving a passenger car or larger.

Postal Support Employee and Services/Distribution Associate $18.69/hr Will perform a variety of sales and customer support services, primarily serving customers at the post office retail counter.



These positions are currently open at various locations in Bay Springs, Beaumont, Collins, Columbia, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Lucedale, Lumberton, Picayune, Prentis and Purvis.

The USPS announcement included multiple benefits and perks that employees enjoy over their careers with the postal service.

“Career employees can earn premium long-term benefits that complement good pay,” reads the announcement. “Some of the benefits include multiple health and life insurance choices, pension benefits and a Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) like a 401(k), and vacation time and sick leave.

“The Postal Service is an organization that promotes largely from within, offering career development to help prepare employees to achieve their professional goals. Training programs include entry-level functional job-related training, technical hands-on learning, new supervisor training and management-to-executive level development.”

Job seekers can learn more information on all currently available positions at a job fair on Thursday, Nov. 17. The fair will be at the Hattiesburg Post Office (220 South 40th Avenue) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

