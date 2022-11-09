Win Stuff
‘Unimaginably heartbreaking’: JSU basketball player passes away

Geronimo Warner
Geronimo Warner
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A basketball player at Jackson State University has passed away.

The university announced the news on Wednesday, saying that they are mourning the loss of Geronimo Warner, a management major from Phoenix, Arizona.

Jackson State said that they are “extend[ing their] deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those who knew and loved him.”

The cause of his death was not immediately available.

According to JSU’s men’s basketball page, Warner was a guard on the team.

Read JSU’s entire statement relating to Warner’s death below:

“Jackson State University mourns the loss of Geronimo Warner, a management major from Arizona, and extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those who knew and loved him.

This loss affects the entire Jackson State community, and we send thoughts of comfort, understanding, and compassion during this difficult time.

We encourage any member of our campus community, in need of grief support or locating counseling resources in your area, to please contact the Latasha Norman Center for Counseling Services at 601-979-0374 or email latashanormancenter@jsums.edu.

Please keep the family and friends of Geronimo Warner in your prayers.”

