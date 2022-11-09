Third suspect charged in connection to Hattiesburg shooting investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has arrested and charged a juvenile in connection to the West 5th Street shooting.

On Tuesday afternoon, a 16-year-old, from Hattiesburg, was taken into custody. He was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting investigation.

His name and mugshot are being withheld due to his age.

On Monday, Nov. 7, 19-year-old Jordan Willis, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to HPD. He was charged with tampering with physical evidence in connection to the incident.

Willis was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center. His bond has not yet been set.

On Friday, Nov. 4, HPD announced that 20-year-old Justin Williams, of Hattiesburg, was charged with 1st-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in connection to the case.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Williams had his bond set at $250,000 for aggravated assault, $750,000 for murder and $50,000 for tampering with physical evidence.

Five people were injured during the shooting and taken to a local hospital. Two later died from their injuries.

The deceased included 48-year-old Ricardo Hollingsworth and 57-year-old Sherry Strickland. Both were from Hattiesburg.

As of Friday, two of the three injured people taken to the hospital were released, according to HPD.

HPD said the shooting was an isolated incident that stemmed from an argument between neighbors.

The teen was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

If anyone has information about the incident, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

Additional arrests are imminent as the investigation continues.

