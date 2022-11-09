Win Stuff
Suspect wanted in incident related to West 5th Street shooting

Police said 38-year-old Jerome Jermaine Strickland, of Hattiesburg, has four active warrants...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department issued multiple arrest warrants for a suspect in a shooting connected to the Nov. 3 shooting on West 5th Street.

https://www.wdam.com/2022/11/03/multiple-people-reported-injured-hattiesburg-shooting/

Police said 38-year-old Jerome Jermaine Strickland, of Hattiesburg, has four active warrants for aggravated assault in relation to shooting at a vehicle driven by individuals associated with the West 5th Street shooting.

The incident occurred near the intersection of West 7th Street and Oliver Avenue around 3 a.m. on Nov. 3, and no injuries were reported.

Hattiesburg Police previously arrested three individuals in connection to the shooting on West 5th Street.

Anyone with information on Strickland’s whereabouts should contact the Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

