Suspect arrested after UMMC employee ‘physically assaulted,’ has car stolen

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The suspect in the assault and carjacking incident that took place at the University of Mississippi Medical Center was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

The UMMC employee was physically assaulted Tuesday evening and had their car stolen while they were leaving work.

According to UMMC, the suspect, Frank White, was arrested around 2:30 p.m. by Capitol Police “with support from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

White was wearing an MDOC ankle monitor, which allowed law enforcement to locate him and make the arrest.

The suspect will be transferred to the Hinds County Detention Center upon investigation.

“I appreciate the work of the UMMC Department of Police and Public Safety, Capitol Police, MDOC, Mississippi Department of Public Safety, and Mississippi Analysis and Information Center for quickly identifying, locating, and arresting the suspect,” said a UMMC representative.

The medical center says that police presence will be increased across the parking lots, including “increasing lighting and camera placements” and “adding more shuttle and cart availability.”

“Our top priority is to foster an environment of safety and security on and around our campus and facilities, but when an incident occurs despite all safety measures in place, it is reassuring that through the diligent work of our police department and supporting agencies, criminals will be found and brought to justice,” UMMC said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.