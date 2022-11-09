Salvation Army set for ‘Red Kettle Kick-off’ in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Salvation Army in Laurel will kick off its Red Kettle campaign just in time for the Christmas season.

They will be set up at Sawmill Square Mall Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Downtown Laurel to start collecting donations.

The campaign helps families during the holiday season, but Commanding Officer Jason McMullin says these donations go beyond Christmas Day.

“It’s the start of something beautiful because we love families coming together, especially during Christmas time, but we know that in a moment of joy, in a split second, that joy can be turned upside down,” said McMullin.

The Salvation Army is still looking for volunteers.

If you want to sign up to volunteer or donate, you can call the Salvation Army at (601)-428-4232 or meet them at the mall.

