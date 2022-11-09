Win Stuff
Rep. Michael Guest defeats Shuwaski Young to clinch 3rd term

Congressman Michael Guest
Congressman Michael Guest(WLBT)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to unofficial poll results Tuesday night, the Associated Press predicts that Incumbent Michael Guest (R) has won a third term in Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District.

Early in the night, poll numbers showed Guest was running close with his opponent Shuwaski Young (D). As more poll results came in, the numbers showed a large growth in support for Guest.

As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, Guest stood at 71% of the vote while Young held 29%.

Guest was first elected in 2018 in Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District after serving as a district attorney in Rankin and Madison counties.

