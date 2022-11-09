Win Stuff
Police seeking suspect in Tuesday shooting in Laurel

Michael Pollock Jr., 22.
Michael Pollock Jr., 22.(Laurel Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking a suspect in an ongoing shooting investigation.

According to LPD, officers responded to the Cameron Center on reports of shots fired at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Officers located a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his lower body. He was transported via EMServe Ambulance Services to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment of what appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury.

LPD said the incident stemmed from an argument between persons known to each other.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Michael Pollock Jr., is wanted for one count of aggravated assault.

Capt. Michael Reaves is the lead investigator in the case.

Anyone with information about the criminal activity can contact LPD at 601-425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP(7867).

Identity released of man whose dismembered body was found behind abandoned Jackson home
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
