Pine Belt school board races decided during election

By WDAM Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of Pine Belt school board elections were decided on Tuesday night.

According to unofficial vote counts, Jones County School Board District 5 incumbent Lester Boyles lost to Nick Wooten. Wooten received 1,492 votes while Boyles received 755 votes.

In Marion County, unofficial results show School Board District 1 incumbent Wali T. Bilal lost to Joe Bracey. Bracey received 651 votes while Bilal received 254 votes.

In Lamar County, unofficial results show School Board District D incumbent Lance LeFan won with 2,830 votes while Ray Anthony Payton only received 1,009 votes.

Two School Board positions were also up for election in Wayne County.

Unofficial results show Wayne County School Board District 1 candidate Anetia Beal-Norsworthy beat incumbent Amy Crane Brown. Beal-Norsworthy received 558 votes while Brown received 503 votes.

Wayne County School Board District 2 had four candidates running. According to unofficial results, incumbent Wilma H. Taylor, with 427 votes, beat Tamekia Everett, with 299 votes; Lisa Taylor, with 280 votes and Bettie C. Loper, with 236 votes.

However, the Covington County School Board District 1 vote is still too close to call with only 11 out of 15 precincts reporting unofficial results. As of Tuesday night, it appeared incumbent Scotty McRaney was leading over Mike Hollingsworth.

