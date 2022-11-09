Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Not as hot for your Wednesday. Big cooldown arrives this weekend

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 11/8
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and a little with highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

A Canadian Cold front will move into the area Friday night. That will drop our highs into the upper 50s this weekend! Overnight lows will be near the freezing mark by Monday morning.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows,...
MHP: Purvis man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 11 Saturday
Justin E. Gatlin, 30, of Mandeville, La.
Sheriff’s department searching for La. man on foot in Jones Co.
WDAM 7 has received sample ballots from all eight counties before polls open on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Pine Belt sample ballots for 2022 midterm elections
Man receives 2 life sentences in shooting deaths of parents in Marion Co.
A three-month long investigation by the Laurel Police Department resulted in 14 drug-related...
Missing Laurel 11-year-old found safe, LPD Chief Cox confirms

Latest News

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 11/8
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 11/8
11/08 Ryan’s “Election Day” Tuesday Morning Forecast
11/08 Ryan’s “Election Day” Tuesday Morning Forecast
11/08 Ryan’s “Election Day” Tuesday Morning Forecast
11/08 Ryan’s “Election Day” Tuesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 11/7
Hot again tomorrow, but a big blast of cold air will arrive this weekend.