Not as hot for your Wednesday. Big cooldown arrives this weekend

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and a little with highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

A Canadian Cold front will move into the area Friday night. That will drop our highs into the upper 50s this weekend! Overnight lows will be near the freezing mark by Monday morning.

