New charges added for suspect in connection to Hattiesburg shooting

Jordan Willis, 19, of Hattiesburg
Jordan Willis, 19, of Hattiesburg
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Additional charges have been added for the second suspect charged in connection to the Wednesday, Nov. 2, shooting that occurred on West 5th Street.

Jordan Willis, 19, of Hattiesburg, who turned himself in to authorities on Monday and was charged with one count of tampering with physical evidence, has now had an additional five charges added.

HPD said Willis has now been charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

Willis is currently being housed in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center. His bond has not yet been set.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, a 16-year-old, from Hattiesburg, was taken into custody. He was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting investigation.

The teen was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. His name and mugshot were withheld due to his age.

On Friday, Nov. 4, HPD announced that 20-year-old Justin Williams, of Hattiesburg, was charged with 1st-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in connection to the case.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Williams had his bond set at $250,000 for aggravated assault, $750,000 for murder and $50,000 for tampering with physical evidence.

Five people were injured during the shooting and taken to a local hospital. Two later died from their injuries.

The deceased included 48-year-old Ricardo Hollingsworth and 57-year-old Sherry Strickland. Both were from Hattiesburg.

As of Friday, two of the three injured people taken to the hospital were released, according to HPD.

HPD said the shooting was an isolated incident that stemmed from an argument between neighbors.

Additional arrests are imminent as the investigation continues, according to HPD.

If anyone has information about the incident, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

