MCSD files lawsuit against board of supervisors

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After experiencing a budget shortfall, the Marion County School Superintendent said the district was prompted to file a lawsuit against the Marion County Board of Supervisors.

The Marion County School District released a statement alleging the board of supervisors failed to follow Mississippi law and properly fund schools.

“All of this is about what’s best for kids and what are the needs of the kids,” said Superintendent Carl Michael Day.

Day was appointed to the position two years ago.

“The school board adopted a new goal which focuses on the whole child, not just the academic side,” said Day.

Property taxes fund the school system, and county leaders set the millage rate to determine how much property owners pay in taxes.

Day said the district requested more funding to cover cost increases, which is allowed as long as the amount does not exceed four to seven percent more than last year’s property tax.

“We used the formula provided by the state that dictates how we determine what our ad valorem request is,” said Day.

He said for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the district requested funds to offset the cost of fuel for buses, rising insurance premiums and other costs. He says the board decided not to fund the district’s request, though it is required to by law creating a $175,000 shortfall.

“We want them to have choices in life so they can be successful as young adults and community members within our community,” said Day. “We want our community to grow, be successful and have economic prosperity and school systems go hand in hand with that.”

The Marion County School District says poor funding negatively impacts the entire community.

We reached out to the Marion County Board of Supervisors attorney Drew Foxworth who said the lawsuit is being reviewed and they are not ready to comment right now.

