Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Man arrested on drug charge in Perry Co.

Alex Urbano, 39, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
Alex Urbano, 39, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.(Perry County Sheriff’s Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop in Perry County led to the seizure of illegal narcotics.

On Tuesday night, a Perry County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 98 at 29.

After further investigation, the deputy seized what was believed to be approximately 2 grams of cocaine. He also seized over $8,000 in U.S. currency.

-
-(Perry County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, 39-year-old Alex Urbano was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identity released of man whose dismembered body was found behind abandoned Jackson home
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
Baez, 26, of San Antonio, Tx., had his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court Sunday...
Jones Co. deputies seize 10 kilos of cocaine during Friday night traffic stop
A three-month long investigation by the Laurel Police Department resulted in 14 drug-related...
Missing Laurel 11-year-old found safe, LPD Chief Cox confirms
William Parker Roberts, 30, of Petal.
Petal Police Department seeking missing man
Devin McLaurin
Alleged arsonist arrested after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field

Latest News

Retirees also got valuable information about veterans’ benefits and services offered by the USO.
Camp Shelby hosts annual Military Retiree Day
Police said 38-year-old Jerome Jermaine Strickland, of Hattiesburg, has four active warrants...
Suspect wanted in incident related to West 5th Street shooting
Jordan Willis, 19, of Hattiesburg
New charges added for suspect in connection to Hattiesburg shooting
Velma Hendrix
Louisiana mayor running for re-election dies in car wreck on Election Day