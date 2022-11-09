Man arrested on drug charge in Perry Co.
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop in Perry County led to the seizure of illegal narcotics.
On Tuesday night, a Perry County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 98 at 29.
After further investigation, the deputy seized what was believed to be approximately 2 grams of cocaine. He also seized over $8,000 in U.S. currency.
According to the sheriff’s office, 39-year-old Alex Urbano was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
