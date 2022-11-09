Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Wednesday afternoon shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a drive-by shooting in Hattiesburg.

According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, the incident was reported at an apartment complex on Shears Road Wednesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported on the scene.

The sheriff’s office said there was some property damage caused to some buildings.

Rigel said the suspect was reportedly riding inside a white, late-model Charger with a Louisiana tag.

Witnesses also reported to the sheriff’s office that they believed the incident was gang-related.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call the LCSO at 601-794-1005 or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.