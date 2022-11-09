Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Wednesday afternoon shooting

The incident was reported at an apartment complex on Shears Road Wednesday afternoon.
The incident was reported at an apartment complex on Shears Road Wednesday afternoon.(Live 5/File)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a drive-by shooting in Hattiesburg.

According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, the incident was reported at an apartment complex on Shears Road Wednesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported on the scene.

The sheriff’s office said there was some property damage caused to some buildings.

Rigel said the suspect was reportedly riding inside a white, late-model Charger with a Louisiana tag.

Witnesses also reported to the sheriff’s office that they believed the incident was gang-related.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call the LCSO at 601-794-1005 or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identity released of man whose dismembered body was found behind abandoned Jackson home
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
Baez, 26, of San Antonio, Tx., had his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court Sunday...
Jones Co. deputies seize 10 kilos of cocaine during Friday night traffic stop
A three-month long investigation by the Laurel Police Department resulted in 14 drug-related...
Missing Laurel 11-year-old found safe, LPD Chief Cox confirms
William Parker Roberts, 30, of Petal.
Petal Police Department seeking missing man
Devin McLaurin
Alleged arsonist arrested after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field

Latest News

Alex Urbano, 39, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
Man arrested on drug charge in Perry Co.
Retirees also got valuable information about veterans’ benefits and services offered by the USO.
Camp Shelby hosts annual Military Retiree Day
Police said 38-year-old Jerome Jermaine Strickland, of Hattiesburg, has four active warrants...
Suspect wanted in incident related to West 5th Street shooting
Geronimo Warner
‘Unimaginably heartbreaking’: JSU basketball player passes away