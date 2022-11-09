Lamar Co. citizens vote for alcohol sales referendum

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Alcohol Sales Referendum passed according to unofficial results on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Those early results showed 11,722 citizens voted for the referendum with 4,393 voting against it. That means about 73% of voters were for the referendum and 27% were against it.

Prior to the referendum’s official passing, businesses in Lamar County are unable to sell alcohol at this time. This means residents have to travel to other counties to purchase beer and other alcoholic beverages.

By voting to allow alcohol sales in the county, some residents hope alcohol sales will benefit the local economy.

