Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Lamar Co. citizens vote for alcohol sales referendum

(Pexels)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Alcohol Sales Referendum passed according to unofficial results on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Those early results showed 11,722 citizens voted for the referendum with 4,393 voting against it. That means about 73% of voters were for the referendum and 27% were against it.

Prior to the referendum’s official passing, businesses in Lamar County are unable to sell alcohol at this time. This means residents have to travel to other counties to purchase beer and other alcoholic beverages.

By voting to allow alcohol sales in the county, some residents hope alcohol sales will benefit the local economy.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows,...
MHP: Purvis man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 11 Saturday
Justin E. Gatlin, 30, of Mandeville, La.
Sheriff’s department searching for La. man on foot in Jones Co.
WDAM 7 has received sample ballots from all eight counties before polls open on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Pine Belt sample ballots for 2022 midterm elections
Man receives 2 life sentences in shooting deaths of parents in Marion Co.
A three-month long investigation by the Laurel Police Department resulted in 14 drug-related...
Missing Laurel 11-year-old found safe, LPD Chief Cox confirms

Latest News

Congressman Michael Guest
Rep. Michael Guest defeats Shuwaski Young to clinch 3rd term
Ezell has spent more than 40 years in law enforcement and was recently the Jackson County...
Ezell projected as winner in 4th Congressional District race
Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Any voter whose still in line at 7 p.m. is...
Key information, reminders for voters on 2022 midterm elections
2022 Midterm elections
Lamar Co. switches to paper ballots for election day