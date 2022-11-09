Jones College RB Robert Henry named finalist for inaugural Walter Jones Trophy

Jones College Sports Information

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College’s Robert Henry has enjoyed a stellar 2022 season.

And his exploits have not gone unnoticed.

Henry has been named as one of three finalists for the inaugural Walter Jones Trophy, which will be awarded to the nation’s top junior college football player. The presentation will take place Nov. 21 in Orlando, Florida.

Henry was informed of being a finalist by Bobcat head coach Steve Buckley in the Team Meeting Room Tuesday afternoon.

Henry, a 5-foot-10, 194-pound sophomore running back from Lumberton, has excelled all season.

Henry leads the NJCAA in rushing with 1,302 yards (130.2 yards per game) and in rushing touchdowns with 18. His best game came in a 42-28 win over East Mississippi on Sept. 8 when he rushed for 219 yards and three touchdowns. His longest run of the year was 79 yards vs Itawamba on Sept. 1. He also has 19 receptions for 128 yards.

The Walter Jones Trophy is named after Walter Jones, who was a standout offensive tackle at Holmes Community College in 1993-94. After leaving Holmes, Jones went to Florida State University and was eventually drafted sixth overall in the 1997 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

Jones played 13 years with the Seahawks and was a seven-time All-Pro selection. He was named to the NFL 2000′s All-Decade Team and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

The Walter Jones Trophy is sponsored by Jocosely. JucoWeekly founder Mike Frazer said he was searching for someone that fits the criteria of success on the field along with dedication and commitment to the local community off the field.

“Walter was the perfect fit for what we were looking for,” Frazer said. “He was a successful juco player and his work with youth, to this day, is impressive. His playing career exemplifies his success on the field. He is an NFL hall of famer. We are thrilled that Walter has decided to join us in recognizing and honoring some juco football players.

“We wanted to host this special event in an environment where people have a deep love and affection for college football and in a city that is known for great fun and entertainment. Orlando is the perfect place.”

JucoWeekly has partnered with the Orlando Touchdown Club to be this year’s site for the Walter Jones Trophy presentation. The trophy will be presented at the historic Dubsdread ballroom at the Orlando Touchdown Club meeting.

Buckley and Henry will be in Orlando for the Nov. 21 presentation.

