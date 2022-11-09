A few clouds for your Thursday. A big blast of cold Canadian air arrives this weekend.

The weather will be warm this evening as temperatures cool down into the mid 50s. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

A Canadian Cold front will move into the area Friday night. That will drop our highs into the 50s this weekend!

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Frost will be likely Saturday Night as lows bottom out near the freezing mark. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Frost will be likely overnight as lows bottom out near the freezing mark.

A weak system will move in the area on Monday. That will give us a chance of showers on Monday night.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.