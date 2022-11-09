Win Stuff
Dupree thanks supporters after loss in 4th Dist. Congressional race

Democratic Party candidate and former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree reacted to Tuesday’s 4th District Congressional election results.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Democratic Party candidate and former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree reacted to Tuesday’s 4th District Congressional election results.

DuPree lost to Republican candidate Mike Ezell.

DuPree says he’s disappointed in the outcome but not the effort made.

He says he appreciates everyone who supported him.

“The people who helped us out were committed, committed to change, committed to try to help Mississippi move forward,” DuPree said. “I can’t say enough about the people who supported us by walking the streets, financially, praying for us, doing all those things that made it work.”

DuPree began his career in public service on the Hattiesburg School Board in 1987.

He also served on the Forrest County Board of Supervisors before serving four terms as mayor of Hattiesburg.

