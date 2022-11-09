Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Drake, 21 Savage sued for fake Vogue cover story

Singer Drake is pictured in this photo from June 16, 2022. Conde Nast is suing him and 21...
Singer Drake is pictured in this photo from June 16, 2022. Conde Nast is suing him and 21 Savage for using a fake cover story to promote their new album.(Drake / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Conde Nast is suing Drake and 21 Savage for using a fake cover story to promote their new album, “Her Loss.”

The singers claimed the story would appear in Vogue magazine.

Drake posted the fake cover story on social media and even thanked one of Vogue’s editors for her support.

The publisher’s lawyer filed a complaint in federal court on Monday and said the stunt was “a flagrant infringement of the company’s trademark.”

The fake cover story was one of several efforts the singers made to promote their album.

They said they would appear on the Howard Stern show and on NPR. Both appearances did not happen.

So far, there has been no comment on the lawsuit from Drake or 21 Savage.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identity released of man whose dismembered body was found behind abandoned Jackson home
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
Baez, 26, of San Antonio, Tx., had his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court Sunday...
Jones Co. deputies seize 10 kilos of cocaine during Friday night traffic stop
A three-month long investigation by the Laurel Police Department resulted in 14 drug-related...
Missing Laurel 11-year-old found safe, LPD Chief Cox confirms
William Parker Roberts, 30, of Petal.
Petal Police Department seeking missing man
Devin McLaurin
Alleged arsonist arrested after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field

Latest News

John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
Democrats beating back GOP surge, but control of Congress unclear
The United States Postal Service (USPS) is currently hiring both full-time and part-time jobs...
USPS to hold Pine Belt job fair in Hattiesburg, Nov. 17
Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole bears down on the Bahamas, Florida
FILE - A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia...
Kentucky, Michigan voters approve protecting abortion rights