Crime Stoppers, LPD seek public’s help in homicide investigation

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Almost three weeks have gone by since the Laurel community dealt with a tragedy.

Now, the Laurel Police Department and the Crime Stoppers of Jones County are asking for your help in locating murder suspect Ronald Buckley.

LPD says Ronald Buckley is wanted in connection to a shooting that killed two people and injured a third person outside Loper’s Laundry.

Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves says he’s in constant pursuit to find Buckley.

“We had some aggravated assault charges from another shooting that he was invoked in where we were actually pursuing him,” said Reaves. “Unfortunately, we were not able to locate him and then this incident happened and we’re still trying to pursue him.”

Reeves said the ultimate goal is to take him into custody without any future incidents.

“If I could speak to him directly, I would ask him to come in and turn himself in, and he’ll be treated as fairly as he will allow us to treat him,” said Reeves.

Crime Stoppers of Jones County Coordinator Wilbur Chamberlin said the program is completely anonymous.

“We know from experience that people call and give us good, quality information to especially locate fugitives and other subjects,” said Chamberlin.

However, Crime Stoppers says to call law enforcement immediately if you see the suspect.

“This individual is extremely dangerous and considered armed,” said Chamberlin. “Do not approach this individual, but call local law enforcement as soon as possible.”

If anybody has any information on Buckey’s whereabouts, the Crime Stoppers of Jones County is offering up to $1,000 in reward money if your tip directly leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information about criminal activity can contact LPD at 601-425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

