Camp Shelby hosts annual Military Retiree Day

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 300 formers members of the Mississippi National Guard were the guests of honor at a special reunion at Camp Shelby Wednesday.

Retired members of the National Guard participated in annual Military Retiree Day activities at the post.

During the event, the honorees received an update on MSNG deployments from Mississippi Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles and were given an overview of recent construction and training at Camp Shelby by Post Commander Col. Rick Weaver.

Retirees also got valuable information about veterans’ benefits and services offered by the USO.

They also toured the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum and were treated to lunch at the museum’s grand gallery.

