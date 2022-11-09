Win Stuff
Affidavit: Woman sets house on fire over hamburger dispute, leaves 7 people inside

Pamela Crawley West charged with aggravated arson
Pamela Crawley West charged with aggravated arson(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman accused of setting a house on fire after an argument over a hamburger is in jail.

Shelby County Jail records show 54-year-old Pamela Crawley West is charged with aggravated arson.

The house on Burr Road was reportedly set ablaze on Nov. 4 after West had an argument with a woman that lasted several minutes over a hamburger, according to an affidavit.

The woman, who is wheelchair bound, reportedly told officers West said, “Have fun getting out the house, (explicative)” before slamming the door and going outside.

Moments later flames were seen coming from the porch.

Investigators say a witness saw West use a cigarette lighter to set a plastic bag of clothes sitting on the porch on fire. She then left the scene.

The affidavit says there were four adults and three children inside the home at the time of the fire.

West’s bond is set at $30,000.

