3rd person sought in Sunday Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police said Wednesday that a third person was being sought in connection to a Sunday incident in the Hub City that saw shots fired into a vehicle.

HPD said arrest warrants had been issued for Antonio Levon Carter, 30, of Hattiesburg, charging him with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Two others, a brother and sister, had been arrested and charged Monday afternoon after the disturbance in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Avenue Sunday.

Tevon Gaddis, 31, of Hattiesburg, who is currently on probation with Mississippi Department of Corrections, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and one misdemeanor count of malicious mischief.

China Gaddis, 23, of Hattiesburg, who also currently is on probation with MDOC, originally was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Wednesday, Hattiesburg police said her charge had been revised, and that China Gaddis now was being charged with accessory after the fact of aggravated assault, and hindering prosecution.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with any information on Carter’s whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867 (STOP).

