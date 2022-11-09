Win Stuff
11/09 Ryan’s “More Seasonal” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Going to feel much more like fall today, but an even bigger cool-down is coming soon.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

All you local fans of fall weather are going to be happy today since we’ll be right at our “normal” for this time of year. That’ll bring our high down ten degrees from yesterday, now a mild 75 degrees in the Hattiesburg area. That’ll feel pretty good after the last few slightly humid, more summer-like afternoons, but the cooling trend starting today will be short-lived to say the least. In fact, we’ll only cool today and tomorrow morning, but after that we’ll start a warming trend that’ll take us all the way back to 80 by Friday. That’s where it stops though, and in dramatic fashion. Another cold front moves in, one that won’t bring us much in the way of rain, but will bring some of the coldest air we’ve seen since that early blast last month. That means highs fall from nearly 80 to the upper 50s in just one day, and lows from nearly 60 Friday morning to almost freezing over the weekend. Don’t expect much change over the week either, since right as we begin to warm out of the 50s and low 60s, a reinforcing front moves in to knock us right back down. That means after several days of summer-like weather, we’ll spend the next two weeks well below average.

