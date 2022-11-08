Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Waynesboro PD K-9 Officer Jagger shows off training

The Waynesboro Police Department has a furry friend to help them catch criminals.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) -The Waynesboro Police Department has a furry friend to help them catch criminals.

Jagger is their department’s K-9 officer, and back in 2018, the citizens of Waynesboro helped to purchase him. Now, Jagger is trained in apprehension, narcotics and tracking.

“With the detection of illegal drugs, you can run that dog around a vehicle, and if he detects that vehicle, it’s an alert that our officers can use for probable cause to search that vehicle,” said Chief Holt Ross.

However, handling a K-9 officer takes a lot of time and responsibility, including constant training.

“Most folks think, ‘Oh, they ride around for 12 hours, eight hours, whatever their shift is, and then they go home,’ and it goes beyond that,” said Cpl. Geoff Paton. “You have to train with them when you’re off duty as well. I go to training at least once a month with Southern State K-9.”

Paton says one big asset Jagger has is his canine smell, which he says is significantly better than humans. He adds,

“If there’s something inside that vehicle or inside a house or around a house and all, even somewhere buried underground, the dog can still pick that up,” said Paton.

In fact, some specialized training includes apprehension and tracking down narcotics.

Paton says all they know is the toy that they use is associated with that odor.

“In this case, Jagger and I’ll use a little squeaky toy, and once Jagger shows positive indication and does his positive sit where he sits and stares, I’ll come behind him, and I’ll throw that toy in,” said Paton.

The Waynesboro Police Department is thankful to have Jagger and will continue to train him daily to make sure he doesn’t lose those specific skills to benefit the City of Waynesboro.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows,...
MHP: Purvis man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 11 Saturday
Justin E. Gatlin, 30, of Mandeville, La.
Sheriff’s department searching for La. man on foot in Jones Co.
The Miss America competition is set for Dec. 12-16 in Connecticut.
Miss Mississippi has send off party before heading to Miss America competition
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
WDAM 7 has received sample ballots from all eight counties before polls open on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Pine Belt sample ballots for 2022 midterm elections

Latest News

Waynesboro PD K-9 Officer Jagger shows off training
Waynesboro K-9 unit training
Visitors to downtown Columbia in 2021, enjoyed ice skating on the first day of the annual...
Experience Columbia turning city into ‘Winter Wonderland’
Columbia High School marching band wins state championship
Columbia band wins state championship
Chi Omega Songfest competition
71st annual Chi Omega sorority Songfest charity competition set for Tuesday night