UPDATE: Petal Police Department find missing man

William Parker Roberts, 30, of Petal.
William Parker Roberts, 30, of Petal.(Petal Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department reported that a missing man has been found and is safe.

According to the police department, William P. Roberts was reported safe on the morning of Nov. 10.

William is described as being 30 years old with hazel eyes and brown hair. He is approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

