UPDATE: Petal Police Department find missing man

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department reported that a missing man has been found and is safe.

According to the police department, William P. Roberts was reported safe on the morning of Nov. 10.

William is described as being 30 years old with hazel eyes and brown hair. He is approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

