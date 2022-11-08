Win Stuff
Siblings arrested in connection to Sunday shooting in Hattiesburg

Photo, L to R: Tevon Gaddis, 31, and China Gaddis, 23, both of Hattiesburg.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department charged a brother and sister in connection to a Sunday shooting.

According to HPD, the shooting incident occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6, on Martin Luther King Avenue.

When officers responded to a report of a disturbance, they learned a vehicle had been shot. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

The two suspects were taken into custody Monday, Nov. 7, afternoon, and charged with the following:

  • Tevon Gaddis, 31, of Hattiesburg, who is currently on probation with MDOC, has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and one misdemeanor count of malicious mischief.
  • China Gaddis, 23, of Hattiesburg, who is also currently on probation with MDOC, has been charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Tevon and China have been transported to the Forrest County Adult Detention Center for booking.

