Siblings arrested in connection to Sunday shooting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department charged a brother and sister in connection to a Sunday shooting.

According to HPD, the shooting incident occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6, on Martin Luther King Avenue.

When officers responded to a report of a disturbance, they learned a vehicle had been shot. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

The two suspects were taken into custody Monday, Nov. 7, afternoon, and charged with the following:

Tevon Gaddis, 31, of Hattiesburg, who is currently on probation with MDOC, has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and one misdemeanor count of malicious mischief.

China Gaddis, 23, of Hattiesburg, who is also currently on probation with MDOC, has been charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Tevon and China have been transported to the Forrest County Adult Detention Center for booking.

