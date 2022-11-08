Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Seattle police arrest suspect in high school shooting

Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police have arrested a suspect in a shooting at a north Seattle high school that left one person injured.

The shooting happened at Ingraham High School just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Seattle police say officers entered the school and found one person with a gunshot wound and provided aid until medics arrived.

They have not identified the victim or said if it was a student. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Officers secured the school and were searching for a suspect. At 11:10 a.m., police said they had arrested the suspect.

Police and Seattle Public Schools are setting up a site where students can connect with families.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows,...
MHP: Purvis man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 11 Saturday
Justin E. Gatlin, 30, of Mandeville, La.
Sheriff’s department searching for La. man on foot in Jones Co.
WDAM 7 has received sample ballots from all eight counties before polls open on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Pine Belt sample ballots for 2022 midterm elections
Man receives 2 life sentences in shooting deaths of parents in Marion Co.
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say

Latest News

A still image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer...
Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida
8 y/o Luke Perry dressed as his homeroom teacher, Mr. Joe Freeman
Third grader dresses up as his favorite author: his homeroom teacher
A Christie's employee displays a pink diamond called 'Fortune Pink' during a preview at...
18-carat pink diamond reaps $28.8 million at Geneva auction
Baez, 26, of San Antonio, Tx., had his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court Sunday...
Jones Co. deputies seize 10 kilos of cocaine during Friday night traffic stop
FILE - An employee at the Good Leaf Dispensary measures out marijuana for a customer on the...
Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana