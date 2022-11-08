Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Petal Police Department seeking missing man

William Parker Roberts, 30, of Petal.
William Parker Roberts, 30, of Petal.(Petal Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Petal Police Department needs your help locating a missing person.

According to the police department, William P. Roberts was last heard from on Oct. 17. He was last believed to be in the Laurel area.

William is described as being 30 years old with hazel eyes and brown hair. He is approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about William’s location is asked to contact the Petal Police Department at (601)-544-5331.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows,...
MHP: Purvis man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 11 Saturday
Justin E. Gatlin, 30, of Mandeville, La.
Sheriff’s department searching for La. man on foot in Jones Co.
WDAM 7 has received sample ballots from all eight counties before polls open on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Pine Belt sample ballots for 2022 midterm elections
Man receives 2 life sentences in shooting deaths of parents in Marion Co.
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say

Latest News

Baez, 26, of San Antonio, Tx., had his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court Sunday...
Jones Co. deputies seize 10 kilos of cocaine during Friday night traffic stop
Mississippi has two winners after Tuesday morning’s Powerball drawing.
$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Gautier; second winner in Mississippi
Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Any voter whose still in line at 7 p.m. is...
POLLS OPEN: Key information, reminders for voters on 2022 midterm elections
Sheriff Tyree Jones said Preston Hart escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center on Tuesday.
Authorities searching for detainee who escaped from Raymond Detention Center