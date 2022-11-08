Petal Police Department seeking missing man

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Petal Police Department needs your help locating a missing person.

According to the police department, William P. Roberts was last heard from on Oct. 17. He was last believed to be in the Laurel area.

William is described as being 30 years old with hazel eyes and brown hair. He is approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about William’s location is asked to contact the Petal Police Department at (601)-544-5331.

