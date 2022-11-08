Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Mississippi: 4 House seats on ballot, 1 without incumbent

Mississippi is electing a new member of Congress because a Republican incumbent lost a primary in June. The open seat is in the southern 4th District.
FILE
FILE(Charles Krupa | AP)
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is electing a new member of Congress because a Republican incumbent lost a primary in June.

The open seat is in the southern 4th District.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell defeated six-term Rep. Steven Palazzo in the Republican primary.

Ezell now faces Democrat Johnny DuPree and Libertarian Alden Patrick Johnson.

In north Mississippi’s 1st District, Republican Rep. Trent Kelly faces Democrat Dianne Black.

In the western 2nd District, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson faces the same Republican he defeated in 2020, military veteran Brian Flowers.

In the central 3rd District, Republican Rep. Michael Guest faces Democrat Shuwaski Young.

Most Read

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Taylor Shows,...
MHP: Purvis man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 11 Saturday
Justin E. Gatlin, 30, of Mandeville, La.
Sheriff’s department searching for La. man on foot in Jones Co.
WDAM 7 has received sample ballots from all eight counties before polls open on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Pine Belt sample ballots for 2022 midterm elections
Man receives 2 life sentences in shooting deaths of parents in Marion Co.
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say

Latest News

Rep. Bennie Thompson
Congress probes Jackson water crisis as city and state spar
Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis scores a touchdown past Mississippi safety Isheem Young (1)...
No. 9 Ole Miss rallies from 10 down, routs Vanderbilt 52-28
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos
American Football
All-Black female Mississippi football officials make history