LPD collects 4 truckloads of food for Good Samaritan Center

The event collected four truckloads of food along with $1,306.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department had a successful haul this year at its annual ‘Fill-a-Truck” food drive.

The event collected four truckloads of food along with $1,306 to aid the mission of the Good Samaritan Center.

In a Facebook post, LPD said the tremendous support provided by the citizens of Laurel and Jones County made this another successful event in LPD’s public outreach programs.

LPD also wanted to thank Capt. Shannon Caraway for spearheading the event and the Laurel Walmart, which is where the event was held on Friday, Nov. 4.

