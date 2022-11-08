Win Stuff
Laurel Police Department asking for help in locating missing 11-year-old boy

Husband is a black male who stands around 4 feet, 11 inches in height. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a black hoodie with green and yellow on the hood and gray/white Air Jordans.(Laurel Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Laurel are asking for the public’s help in locating a child who has recently been reported missing.

According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox, 11-year-old Thomas Husband III was last seen leaving South Park Village around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday walking to Laurel Middle School.

Cox describes Husband as a black male who stands around 4 feet, 11 inches in height. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a black hoodie with green and yellow on the hood and gray/white Air Jordans.

LPD along with LMS school resource officers are currently searching for Husband. LPD Officer Josh Freeman is in charge of the case.

If anyone has information on Husband’s whereabouts, call LPD (601) 425-4711.

