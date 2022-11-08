Lamar Co. switches to paper ballots for election day

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Some voters in the Pine Belt will have a new way to cast their ballots during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, Midterm Elections.

Precincts in Lamar County will make the switch from electronic ballots to paper ballots.

The change had been set to take place in 2024 before the presidential election.

The Lamar County Circuit Clerk Martin Hankins said the new system simplifies the process for both voters and poll workers.

“The main purpose for the new switch is, for one, to meet the requirements that are going to be in place for 2024 for the state of Mississippi but also for voters to be able to verify that they’re voting for who they want to vote for through that paper ballot,” said Hankins. “And, last, is post-election. If you need to have some form of an audit, you’ll be able to meet those requirements that may be in place as well.

Voters using the Arnold Line voting precinct are advised to follow the detour signs due to road closures on Hegwood and Lincoln roads.

The polls will open on Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

To see sample ballots for counties in the Pine Belt, Click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.