Jones Co. deputies seize 10 kilos of cocaine during Friday night traffic stop

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department managed to seize 10 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 59 Friday night.

According to the sheriff’s department, the interdiction unit set up a traffic stop on a pickup truck which led to JCSD K9 Leo being deployed by his handler Sgt. Cody Pitts.

K9 Leo pointed out the odor of illegal narcotics, providing probable cause for a search.

JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor says about 10 kilos of a white powdery substance was found covered up in the pickup. Narcotics agents then responded to the scene and field-tested the substance which came back positive for cocaine.

Deputies arrested the driver, 26-year-old Bryant Baez, of San Antonio, Tx., on a charge of aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Baez had his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court Sunday where he was denied bond, according to Chancellor.

“Great job by our interdiction, patrol and narcotics deputies in effecting a traffic stop on Interstate 59 leading to the discovery and seizure of about 22 pounds (10 kilos) of cocaine,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “That’s a lot of cocaine that is now off the streets wherever it was destined to end up.” (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

