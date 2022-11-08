Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Ingalls Shipbuilding hosting veterans hiring event

The company has been the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi for nearly 85 years and is looking to fill several positions.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Ingalls Shipbuilding is hosting a veterans hiring event this upcoming weekend.

Ingalls Director of Talent Acquisition Fatina Brave said the company really values veterans.

“The veterans are very important to our company. They’re very important to our community, so we know being the largest ship builder in the state of Mississippi, we have career opportunities for our veterans,” Brave said.

Workers at Ingalls take part in a particularly important task building ships for the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy. The company has been the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi for nearly 85 years. Workers help design, build, and maintain ships.

Aside from that, the company has a apprenticeship program to help workers become leaders in the field of study.

Adonis Simms is currently enrolled in the electrical apprenticeship program. She is getting paid while learning new skills.

“That’s the type of person I am. I like being active and getting involved. This job gives me the opportunity to learn, use my brain, and be active. What other jobs can do that while getting paid and getting benefits?” Simms said.

According to Simms, the program gives her an opportunity to be a leader and move up within the company.

“Coming from doing serving and things because I used to work at restaurants and then coming out here, you realize that you have to be very flexible,” Simms said.

The company is looking to fill several positions including in the departments of welding and machinists.

Even though this is a veteran hiring event, recruiters are asking anyone who is in need of a job to stop by.

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. till noon at the Maritime Training Academy.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identity released of man whose dismembered body was found behind abandoned Jackson home
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
Baez, 26, of San Antonio, Tx., had his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court Sunday...
Jones Co. deputies seize 10 kilos of cocaine during Friday night traffic stop
A three-month long investigation by the Laurel Police Department resulted in 14 drug-related...
Missing Laurel 11-year-old found safe, LPD Chief Cox confirms
William Parker Roberts, 30, of Petal.
Petal Police Department seeking missing man
Devin McLaurin
Alleged arsonist arrested after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field

Latest News

Johnny Dupree began his career in public service on the Hattiesburg School Board in 1987.
Dupree thanks supporters after loss in 4th Dist. Congressional race
Visitors to downtown Columbia in 2021, enjoyed ice skating on the first day of the annual...
Experience Columbia turning city into ‘Winter Wonderland’
Experience Columbia turning city into ‘Winter Wonderland'
Experience Columbia economic impact
Laurel got an early taste of the holiday season ahead
Laurel got an early taste of the holiday season ahead
The first weekend in November means holiday deals in Laurel.
‘Holiday Open House’ brings cheer to Laurel