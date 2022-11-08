Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The identity of the man whose dismembered body was found near an abandoned Jackson home has now been revealed.

According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the victim’s name is Scott Allen Tyler. He was 54 years old and white.

The case began Saturday, when police were called after a dog was seen wandering the road whilst carrying a severed human arm.

The rest of the body was found in the woods near a home on Terry Road. An arm and a head were missing.

Grisham-Stewart was notified of the remains on Sunday afternoon. There has yet to be an arrest.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.