Hot again tomorrow, but a big blast of cold air will arrive this weekend.

The weather will be warm this evening as temperatures cool down into the mid 70s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s.

A cold front will move in on Wednesday, that will drop our highs back into the mid 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

A Canadian Cold front will move into the area Friday night. That will drop our highs into the upper 50s to low 60s this weekend! Overnight lows will be near the freezing mark.

