Experience Columbia turning city into 'Winter Wonderland'

As the cooler weather approaches, the City of Columbia is getting ready for year five of its holiday festivities.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - As the cooler weather approaches, the City of Columbia is getting ready for year five of its holiday festivities.

Experience Columbia is in the final stages of completing its ice-skating rink in Downtown Columbia.

Event Manager Jacob Harrison said workers have been moving quickly since September.

Harrison said around 325-thousand people attended last year’s event, and he hopes to see an increase post-covid.

“This year, we hope that we’ve got about a 20% increase on that, so, of course, that then turns into a big economic impact for our town and for the businesses that are here, and everybody is really excited to see what’s to come,” said Harrison.

A soft opening for the rink will be held next Saturday, Nov. 19, and the official day of opening is Nov. 26.

