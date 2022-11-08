Win Stuff
Beer can tossed at Sen. Cruz during Houston Astros victory parade

Sen. Ted Cruz and another person in the parade are shown reacting to an object thrown at Cruz during the parade Monday in Houston. (Source: Alyssa Reans/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) - It wasn’t the kind of reception Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas expected when he showed up at the Houston Astros World Series victory parade on Monday.

Cruz was riding in the back of a truck during the parade when people in the crowd started to boo.

Moments later, as Cruz waved to the crowd, a man tossed a beer can at the senator.

Cruz was not hurt.

Police arrested the 33-year-old man, and charges are pending.

Cruz later said he was grateful for the quick action of the officers.

The Astros won their second World Series championship Saturday when they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Man receives 2 life sentences in shooting deaths of parents in Marion Co.

