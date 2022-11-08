Win Stuff
Authorities searching for detainee who escaped from Raymond Detention Center

Sheriff Tyree Jones said Preston Hart escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center on Tuesday.
Sheriff Tyree Jones said Preston Hart escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center on Tuesday.(Hinds County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say escaped from the Raymond Detention Center Tuesday during court proceedings.

The escapee is Preston Hart, 29. He is said to be wearing a red jumpsuit and was on foot in a wooded area near County Farm Road and U.S. 18, according to a social media post from Sheriff Tyree Jones.

He was being housed on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of business burglary, resisting arrest and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Several agencies are assisting in the search, including the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Forest County Sheriff’s Department, Clinton Police Department, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department. Jackson Police Department’s Real Time Command Center is also helping.

